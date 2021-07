A Fond du Lac woman fortunately escaped serious injury when her lawn tractor ended up in the Fond du Lac River. Shortly after 11am Monday rescue personnel were called to the 800 Block of Rienzi Road for a report of a person who was operating a lawn tractor near the riverbank when it veered off into the river. The victim was rescued from the water by FDLFR personnel who then treated and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. FDLFR says it is grateful to the nearby residents who quickly jumped into action when they heard the accident.