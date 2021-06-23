Cancel
Wind Surge takes Game 1 of series with Midland RockHounds

WICHITA – The Wichita Wind Surge limit the Midland RockHounds to one run and blasted two home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory in game one of the series. Wichita continued their hot hitting with two home runs in the first two innings. Jose Miranda picked up his 12th home run in the season on the fourth pitch of the game. Miranda’s lead off shot traveled 444 feet and fired off his bat at 104 miles per hour. BJ Boyd put two more runs on the board for the Wind Surge in the next inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Boyd’s opposite field long ball was his second of the year and placed Wichita ahead 3-0 early.

