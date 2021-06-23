West Hartford Firefighter Named Connecticut Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter/paramedic Rocco Laudato was honored Tuesday as the American Legion’s Connecticut Firefighter of the Year for 2020. Firefighter/parademic Rocco Laudato, who joined the West Hartford Fire Department in 2015, has quickly distinguished himself for going above and beyond in performing his duties, and after earning American Legion Hayes-Velhage Post 96 and Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year honors in 2019, has also earned the American Legion’s statewide honor.we-ha.com