Contemporary Christian superstar Michael W. Smith to play Clarksburg, West Virginia amphitheater on August 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Contemporary Christian superstar Michael W. Smith, who is also a West Virginia native, will play at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Aug. 6. During a storied career spanning more than three decades, the multi-platinum artist and best-selling author has written 35 No. 1 singles and sold more than 15 million albums while accumulating numerous accolades, including three GRAMMY® Awards, 45 Dove Awards, an American Music Award and, most recently, his induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.www.wvnews.com