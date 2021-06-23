Aftermarket Workstation Organization Drawers
The Otis Rack desk organizer is an all-in-one workstation solution that will make quick work of putting all office essentials in one secure spot to prevent them from cluttering up a workspace. The system incorporates removable drawers that can be filled with all workstation essentials to streamline the process of locating them when they're needed. The drawer can even be removed from the main unit and placed on top to eliminate the need to take items out one by one for enhanced efficiency.www.trendhunter.com