Aftermarket Workstation Organization Drawers

Hi, first of all don't hate me for this ridiculous request, I know workstation isn't made for production env, even teeny tiny environment like mine, but roll with me please;. I'm looking for the simplest automatic way for my vms (running on workstation) to be backed up into a secondary external hard drive (or usb stick), it could be something to do with snapshots or not even related to workstation or vmware, even a windows solution should be fine. To be more specific, something like a script or an application, simple, not a third vm like Veeam.