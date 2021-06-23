Cancel
Monessen, PA

Minister Mildred Ann ‘Mom Millie’ Ward Thomas – Monessen

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinister Mildred Ann “Mom Millie” Ward Thomas, 81, of Monessen, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Born April 14, 1940, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Washington Ward. A lifelong resident of Monessen, she graduated from Monessen High School and later worked as a seamstress for Charland Sportswear in Speers. Minister Millie was a past member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Monessen, a member of the Calvary Gospel Chorus, an associate minister at Union Baptist Church in Monessen, and as of late attended the Living Room Church in Webster. The fullness of Minister Thomas’ ministry, “Embraced by His Love,” began in 1986, when she realized that the change God made in her life was being born again. She was a child of the King and an ambassador for the Lord. She loved to share the Lord’s Word in song, poetry, healing and any other way that she could use her talents and gifts for the glory of God. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Leslee Carson of Monessen; son and daughter-in-law, James Thomas II and wife Tracy of Monessen; three grandchildren, Roy Mickey Jr., Sarah Mickey and James Thomas III; great-grandson, Roy Mickey III; sisters, Darlene Margaret Ward Pugh and Lois Jean Ward; sister-in-law, Hazel Rone; longtime companion, Ernest “Jug” Potts of Belle Vernon; her Thursday prayer group family; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving first husband, James M. “Sonny” Thomas; five sisters, Dorothy Ward Carter, Edna Ward-Gambrill, Harriet Louise Ward Wilcox, Mary Elizabeth Ward and Baby Girl Ward; and seven brothers, Edward Ward Jr., Albert, Ernest, Herman, Newton Edward, Donald Wallace and Robert Fred Ward. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with Jean Ferguson officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

monvalleyindependent.com
