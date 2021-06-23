John ‘Tom’ Thomas Hurley – McKeesport

John “Tom” Thomas Hurley, 86, of McKeesport, died June 19, 2021, at UPMC McKeesport. Born Nov. 17, 1934, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late John E. and Retha T. Edwards Hurley and the husband of the late Nancy Louise Hurley. John retired from U.S. Steel National Works as a machinist. He later worked for Petersen’s Machine Shop and Mayview State Hospital. Tom graduated from McKeesport High School and then U.S. Steel Machinist School. He was in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Tom was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was an active member of White Oak American Legion, Post No. 701, F&AM Duquesne-McKeesport Lodge No. 731, Al-O-Mon Forest No. 138 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Scottish Rite, Syria Shrine 32nd Degree and Masonic Veterans. Tom held many positions such as past grand tall city of Al-O-Mon Forest No. 138, past president of Caravan No. 4, twice president of Versailles Borough Lions Club and twice president of the Mon Valley Shrine luncheon club. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Edgar (Debbie) Hurley of McKeesport and Thomas John (Janice) Hurley of White Oak; grandchildren, Nicole Hurley, Angela (Rick) Verbanick, Scott (Jackie) Hurley, Christopher Hurley, Heather Hurley, Thomas J. (Krysta) Hurley, Katie (Michael) Gaska, Sharon Parkins, Shawn Hurley and Brian Hurley; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Sloane, Sydney, Emma and Laelynn; and daughter-in-law, Anna Marie Hurley Danko. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Edwin Hurley. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of the Masonic service at 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Glen Irvin. Private interment will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to a veterans organization of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.