Local Life Jacket Stations Have Been Seeing Thefts, Donations
Two life jacket loaner stations along the Missouri River are facing a potential abuse of use — and the public is stepping up to help. For the last few years, life jacket stations at the Riverside Park boat ramp and Meridian Bridge RV Resort in Nebraska — resulting from a collaboration between Yankton County Search & Rescue, the City of Yankton, Yankton County Emergency Management and private businesses on both sides of the river — have been maintained to help keep youth safe around the water.www.yankton.net