Roscoe, PA

Donald Lee Beckwith – Roscoe

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 14 days ago

Donald Lee Beckwith, 82, of Roscoe, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born Tuesday, June 28, 1938, in Lewistown, Pa., a son of the late Leroy and Hazel Beck Beckwith. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Don was a retired state trooper with 30 years of service. He was also retired as the sheriff of Indiana County, Pa., with 12 years of service. He was a member of Indiana-Franklin Lodge 313 F&AM, Elks Lodge No. 931, Indiana, Pa., Indiana Moose Lodge No. 174, the Indiana Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Roscoe Sportsman Association, the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, Frank Kelly Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 62 and an endowment member of the NRA. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Beckwith. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 19 years, Veronica Beckwith of Roscoe; three children, Robert Beckwith of Creekside, Pa., Kara Lukehart of Denver, N.C., and Marna Kipf (Tim) of Clermont, Fla.; two stepchildren, Rene Pascoe (Bob) of Stockdale and John Scrip of Roscoe; and sister, Vonna Patterson of Huntingdon. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Caroline, Brooke and Joel Beckwith and Tayla Pascoe. Friends will be received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, when funeral services will begin in the funeral home with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, P.O. Box 382, Meadowlands, PA 15347.

monvalleyindependent.com
