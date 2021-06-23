Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Former Astoria runner competes in Olympic trials

By The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqamV_0acbY2lD00

Astoria had a connection in this year’s U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, which continues this week at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Kaylee Mitchell, who recently completed her redshirt sophomore year at Oregon State University, ran in Sunday’s first heat of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Wearing her Oregon State uniform, Mitchell finished 32nd in 10 minutes, 26.69 seconds. Heat 1 was won by Emma Coburn, of New Balance, in 9:21.32.

Mitchell was off her personal best pace of 9:48.30, which she set May 14 at the Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I’m incredibly proud of this journey that Kaylee has been on,” said Louie Quintana, Mitchell’s coach at Oregon State. “It’s certainly not the result she was looking for, but just gaining the experience of competing at the Olympic trials is huge. She is a sophomore and she will be back and better at these big meets. There are big things ahead for the Beavers.”

Mitchell’s personal best was accomplished at the Pac-12 Championships, and set a new Oregon State school record.

Mitchell attended Astoria High School in 2015 and 2016, before transferring to Sprague High School after her sophomore year.

Last spring, she finished seventh in the Pac-12 cross-country championships, leading the Beavers to a school-record fourth place team finish.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
113
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Astoria, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Coburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#Olympic Trials#Hayward Field#New Balance#Beavers#Astoria High School#Sprague High School#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy