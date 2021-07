The article was updated on June 29 with more information. — With brief but exuberant praise from Democrats and often acerbic criticism from Republicans, the Legislature dispatchedthe 2021-22 budget bill with spending levels for education that appeared implausible a year ago, in the throes of a pandemic. The vote – 61 to 12 in the Assembly and 31 to 5 in the Senate, with several Republicans not voting – sends a $263 billion budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who agreed to the deal on Friday following nearly two weeks of negotiations.