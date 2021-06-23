WWE News: Carmelo Hayes References John Cena Debut On NXT, Karrion Kross Attacks Johhny Gargano
– Carmelo Hayes is not backing down from the big names in NXT, and the newcomer even channeled the spirit of early John Cena when he faced down Adam Cole this week. Hayes came out on tonight’s show to challenge Adam Cole when Cole decided he wasn’t going to compete as directed by William Regal. Cole asked Hayes what made him think he could change Cole’s mind, and Hayes says “Ruthless Aggression!” before slapping Cole.411mania.com