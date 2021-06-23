Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes References John Cena Debut On NXT, Karrion Kross Attacks Johhny Gargano

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Carmelo Hayes is not backing down from the big names in NXT, and the newcomer even channeled the spirit of early John Cena when he faced down Adam Cole this week. Hayes came out on tonight’s show to challenge Adam Cole when Cole decided he wasn’t going to compete as directed by William Regal. Cole asked Hayes what made him think he could change Cole’s mind, and Hayes says “Ruthless Aggression!” before slapping Cole.

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
John Cena
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
William Regal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe News#Nxt#Austin Theory#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEThe Independent

John Cena WWE return: Hollywood star confirms he will ‘definitely’ be back

Professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar John Cena has confirmed he will ‘definitely’ make his return to WWE. The 44-year-old hasn't been seen in the ring since WrestleMania 36 back in April 2020 and has instead been focusing on his acting career. Cena stars in the recently released Fast & Furious...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Cena: I Haven't Had My Last WWE Match

John Cena has once again confirmed that he will return to WWE. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE television since disappearing at the end of his Firefly Fun House match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. WWE is reportedly hoping to have Cena compete against Roman Reigns at...
WWEComicBook

John Cena Confirms WWE Comeback During Tonight Show Interview

John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where he once again confirmed he'd be back in a WWE ring soon. The rumors of Cena returning for August's SummerSlam event to take on Roman Reigns have been spreading for weeks and Cena made the same confirmation during an interview with Chris Van Vliet last week. Cena told Fallon, "Those rumors (of his return) are definitely true. I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when.
WWEf4wonline.com

John Cena addresses WWE return on 'The Tonight Show'

On Wednesday night's edition of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena addressed his impending return to WWE. "Those rumors are true," Cena said when questioned about rumors that he'll be making his return to the ring. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE. I just don't know when." Cena said he hasn't had his last match and he can't wait to have his next one.
WWEPWMania

Latest News On Randy Orton, Karrion Kross – Scarlett Update, More

Here are some news items regarding the June 28th 2021 edition of WWE RAW:. – In regards to Randy Orton not appearing, Mike Johnson wrote that “there was no clear indication backstage last night” as to why Orton wasn’t on the show. – Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Shotzi Blackheart were...
WWEconwaydailysun.com

John Cena Tells Jimmy Fallon He’s Planning WWE Comeback

John Cena is used to telling his opponents, “You can’t see me,” but it might not be long before fans see the professional wrestler turned actor back in a WWE ring. The 16-time WWE champion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where he addressed the recent rumors surrounding his wrestling comeback. “Those rumors are true. I’ll definitely be back to the WWE,” Cena stated before adding, “I don’t know when.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Details How WWE Has Made Him A Better Person

Whilst promoting the recent release of Fast and Furious 9 (F9), John Cena has detailed how exactly his time in WWE has made him a better person. Speaking with The Shortlist, Cena had this to say:. “Man, WWE has helped me be a human being. You know, WWE can be...
WWE411mania.com

John Cena Says WWE Helped Him Be a ‘Human Being’

John Cena credits his WWE career for making him a better person and actor. Cena spoke with The Shortlist for a new interview promoting F9: The Fast Saga and was asked how his work in WWE prepared him for acting. “Man, WWE has helped me be a human being,” Cena...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files New Trademark On Recently Debuted NXT Superstar

WWE has filed a new trademark on a superstar who debuted on Tuesday's NXT. On June 21, WWE filed to trademark "Elektra Lopez," who is the former Karissa Rivera. Lopez made her NXT debut on Tuesday, losing to Franky Monet. Full trademark description:. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
WWEComicBook

Is WWE Breaking Up NXT's Karrion Kross and Scarlett?

NXT Champion Karrion Kross seems to be on the verge of getting called up to WWE's main roster, but it looks like he might undergo some changes in the process. Kross worked a dark match during last week's Friday Night SmackDown and was in action again on this week's Main Event taping, but Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that Scarlett, who has worked as his valet/manager since he signed with the company, wasn't there to escort him to the ring. It was also noted that she'll be receiving a tryout match by herself on Friday.
WWE411mania.com

The Diamond Mine Debuts and Attacks Kushida On WWE NXT

The Diamond Mine has officially opened, revealing themselves with an attack on Kushida to close out this week’s WWE NXT. At the end of tonight’s show, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were brawling following O’Reilly’s win over Kushida in the main event. As that chaos reigned on the outside, the trio of Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust crept into the ring. Strong attacked Kushida and revealed himself, after which the three wiped out the Cruiserweight Champion.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross In Another WWE SmackDown Dark Match, More On Scarlett And Shotzi Blackheart

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross also worked a dark match for WWE officials at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping. As noted, it was revealed earlier that NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett were brought in to work dark matches so officials could get a better look at them. Now PWInsider reports that Kross also worked a pre-SmackDown dark match, going up against Slapjack of the former RETRIBUTION group.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Parker Boudreaux Teases WWE NXT Debut With Triple H Photo

Top WWE prospect Parker Boudreaux could be nearing his WWE NXT debut. The former college football player took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “pointing photo” with Triple H, along with the following caption:. It’s time to play the game. Over the past few years, Triple H has used...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Diamond Mine’s Debut On WWE NXT, Original Plans

As seen during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Diamond Mine finally made their “official” debut. According to a report from Fightful, there have been a lot of plans for the group in recent months. As seen, the stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust. Malcolm Bivens will be serving as their manager. The stable that debuted on Tuesday night is due to NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division. Of course, Kushida is the current Cruiserweight Champion, hence why the newly-formed stable attacked him.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: John Cena Discusses Upcoming WWE Return

The anticipation builds. There are only a handful of wrestlers over the years to become the face of WWE. You can probably count the wrestlers who accomplished this feat on one hand and that puts them in a pretty elite group. It means a lot to see one of them making an appearance, and now it seems that WWE is getting ready for such a return from one of its biggest stars ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy