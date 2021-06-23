WWE News: Carmelo Hayes References John Cena Debut On NXT, Karrion Kross Attacks Johhny Gargano

NXT Champion Karrion Kross seems to be on the verge of getting called up to WWE's main roster, but it looks like he might undergo some changes in the process. Kross worked a dark match during last week's Friday Night SmackDown and was in action again on this week's Main Event taping, but Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that Scarlett, who has worked as his valet/manager since he signed with the company, wasn't there to escort him to the ring. It was also noted that she'll be receiving a tryout match by herself on Friday.