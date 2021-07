There’s never a good time to get swept in the NBA Playoffs. First round, second round, conference finals or the NBA Finals. Going 0-4 against anyone leaves a terrible taste in the mouth and of course, raises concerns and questions going forward. As we watch the Phoenix Suns continue to roll through the playoffs (as I write, the Suns just went up 2-0 over the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals) it perhaps lessens the sting of witnessing the Nuggets drop 4 in a row against them. But it still hurts. Good, Denver needs to feel that hurt. That pain is what SHOULD drive them to make the best decisions this offseason in order to take that next step.