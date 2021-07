If you thought the Minnesota Legislature’s special session is over because the state budget is finished, think again:. The Democrat-controlled House adjourned early Thursday morning but Republican leaders said the Senate would “stick around” for a few more days to be sure Governor Tim Walz signed the tax-cut bill, which he did that evening. The next morning, Republican leaders said the Senate would remain in special session after the July 4th holiday to review some of the governor’s cabinet appointments — fueling speculation that they could oust more of Walz’s commissioners, either over policy differences or dissatisfaction with the outcome of budget negotiations. G-O-P Senator Michelle Benson says the state is in a “period of transition” after emergency powers ended and “we’re going to remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments.”