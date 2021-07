Picture the scene: it's 2012, The Fleece, Bristol, on a hot May afternoon, and a 22-year-old Ed Sheeran is in town to play a charity show at the 450-standing capacity venue. It's not everyday that a platinum-selling, Ivor Novella-winning artist pitches up to play a venue of this size and this is why fans have been queuing outside all day. Before playing his set, a charity commitment he was only too happy to honour, Sheeran sat down with Total Guitar to talk about his unit-shifting sound from a six-string perspective.