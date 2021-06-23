Cancel
Barefoot Investor reveals his bizarre parenting tips for raising a money savvy child – including taking them camping to 'rough' it and making them do chores before they eat

The prospect of sending children camping where they will be forced to think on their feet and 'rough it' may not appeal to some parents.

But renowned Barefoot Investor author Scott Pape, 43, insists it is an important life lesson children need for when they get older.

The father of four said when his family is out in the elements, he gets his kids to dig a hole with a shovel when they want to go to the toilet.

'It is about breaking the idea of convenience, roughing it a little bit,' the savings guru told the Herald Sun.

'I want my kids in the zone (when it comes to their surroundings).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAEbv_0acbX85m00
Barefoot Investor author Scott Pape has revealed his tips for raising money savvy children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeSty_0acbX85m00
The Barefoot Investor author said he gets his own kids to dig a hole with a shovel when they want to use the toilet when camping to teach them 'life lessons'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eGpQ_0acbX85m00
Savings guru Scott Pape believes teaching children good money habits from a young age will be invaluable in their adult life (stock image)

The award-winning author said pocket money should only be handed over if youngsters have done their chores and teenagers should be taught the costs of running a home and how to pay bills.

Mr Pape also suggested giving to charities and other people in need, if financially possible. The flow-on effect will be 'generous and grateful' kids.

He has long campaigned for practical money lessons to be taught in classrooms across Australia.

NSW is poised to hit the ground running, with a financial literacy challenge soon to be added to the curriculum.

Earlier this year, Mr Pape revealed he was working as a garbage collector to find discarded hidden gems for his soon-to-be-completed home renovation.

He started his unlikely new side-hustle in March after tagging along with a friend who is in the rubbish removal business.

The Barefoot Investor was first published in 2016, and went onto sell more than two million copies across all media platforms including print, audio, and e-book.

Mr Pape followed that up with The Barefoot Investor For Families two years later, which helps parents improve their children's financial understanding.

He has also branched out to TV and radio in recent years.

THE BAREFOOT INVESTOR'S ADVICE FOR OVERCOMING DEBT

1. Let your HECS-HELP student loan 'look after itself'

2. Repay your car loan ASAP

3. Pay off the credit card with the smallest balance first

4. Only consolidate debts through an official source like bank or credit union

5. Annually check your credit file

6. Contact the company you are struggling to repay debts to

7. Speak to a financial counsellor

