Law Professor Says Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Is Meaningful, But Not Monumental

By Audie Cornish, Justine Kenin, Vincent Acovino
WAMU
 15 days ago

NPR’s Audie Cornish talks with Cardozo School of Law professor Ekow Yankah about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow education-related compensation to student athletes. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

