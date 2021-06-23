Cancel
David Plouffe: Sens. Manchin, Sinema now have ‘permission slip’ to change Senate rules

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Plouffe, former senior adviser to President Obama, says Democrats should use all the power they have right now to pass voting rights legislation because “these are not normal times.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that after Senate Republicans rejected Democrats’ good faith effort to amend the voting rights bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) now have even more of a reason to support a change to the filibuster rule.

Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Heinrich: Senate’s filibuster rule should change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Martin Heinrich says the Senate should make major changes to its filibuster rule though the New Mexico Democrat acknowledges that would allow Republicans in the future to approve policy changes he opposes. Heinrich said during a town hall Monday in Albuquerque that Senate rules should...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘Unheard Of’: Oklahoma GOP Chair Backs Challenge To Senate Republican Over Withdrawn Election Objection

The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party has reportedly endorsed a primary challenger to Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) over Lankford’s vote against decertifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory after initially planning to vote for objections. Key Facts. Chair John Bennett, a right-wing firebrand and former state representative, said he...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does Mitch McConnell Do Now?

To visit Mitch McConnell at his office in the Capitol, you must first pass through a faded world that he has meticulously preserved. A fireplace in the reception room still bears a crack left by a fire British soldiers set during the War of 1812. Through a doorway, a conference room displays portraits of former GOP Senate leaders, among them the luckless Charles McNary, who landed the job just when Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democratic Party captured whopping majorities. Looking around the room and identifying his predecessors last week, the current Senate minority leader paused at the image of McNary, a largely forgotten figure. “This poor guy,” he said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan spending deal meets fresh resistance from key Democrats

The bipartisan infrastructure deal endorsed by President Biden is facing fresh skepticism from key Senate Democrats who are concerned about plans to pay for the $973 billion package. Two major financing mechanisms for the spending proposal — repurposing unspent funds for unemployment benefits and state assistance — are meeting resistance...
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Clyburn 'absolutely' open to ID requirement in voting rights bill

James Clyburn, a member of House Democratic leadership, said Sunday he was "absolutely" open to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to election law reform that include a voter ID requirement -- as long as it's equitable. "We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter...

