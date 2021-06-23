An old video that never gets old.

And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag.

We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.

“This hunter wasn’t being careful while he field dressed this bull elk. Always guide the blade with your fingers so as to push the gut bag away, and to verify that your knife point isn’t close to the bag.”

However, according to Wide Open Spaces, there was a reason why this veteran hunter made the mistake.

He had stitches on on his other hand, the same hand he uses to guide the blade of his knife. And after hauling that bad boy up a hill for about an hour, all the gasses built up right near the bottom of the stomach. One nick was all it took.

“About 3 days before I killed this bull I cut my left hand bad and had stitches so that is why I have gloves on. The cut was right between my left index and middle finger and so I couldn’t use them to gut like normal. I didn’t even know if I could shoot my bow until I drew it back, thank god for adrenaline.”

As one YouTuber commented, “I can smell this video…”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

"Hunter Makes BIG Mistake Field Dressing Bull Elk In Classic Viral Video" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com