Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hunter Makes BIG Mistake Field Dressing Bull Elk In Classic Viral Video

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhW2R_0acbWhbD00

An old video that never gets old.

And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag.

We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.

“This hunter wasn’t being careful while he field dressed this bull elk. Always guide the blade with your fingers so as to push the gut bag away, and to verify that your knife point isn’t close to the bag.”

However, according to Wide Open Spaces, there was a reason why this veteran hunter made the mistake.

He had stitches on on his other hand, the same hand he uses to guide the blade of his knife. And after hauling that bad boy up a hill for about an hour, all the gasses built up right near the bottom of the stomach. One nick was all it took.

“About 3 days before I killed this bull I cut my left hand bad and had stitches so that is why I have gloves on. The cut was right between my left index and middle finger and so I couldn’t use them to gut like normal. I didn’t even know if I could shoot my bow until I drew it back, thank god for adrenaline.”

As one YouTuber commented, “I can smell this video…”

"Hunter Makes BIG Mistake Field Dressing Bull Elk In Classic Viral Video" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Big Mistake#Wide Open Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
AnimalsNew York Post

Dog rescues fawn from lake in viral video, pictures

A dog and a fawn built a dear friendship when the canine appeared to help his inter-species pal out of a lake, a viral Facebook post shows. The dog’s owners found him swimming out in the middle of the lake behind their Virginia home on June 2, “herding” a fawn back to shoreline, Ralph Dorn said in a post shared more than 256,000 times.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Climbs Up Treestand, Hilariously Surprising Hunter

Two hunters in a treestand got the surprise of their lives when they noticed a couple of black bears on the forest floor. One of them gets his phone out just in time to see the bears rush the treestand. In a flash, they're up the tree and feet away from the two men.
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
Animalsohmymag.co.uk

This photo of an almost completely shaved husky is making the Internet smile

Have you ever seen a fully shaved dog? And more precisely, a Husky? Now you have! Posted on Twitter, this photo has inspired both amusement and irritation... The reason? Like many other dogs, Huskies have an essential undercoat to their fur, which keeps them warm in the winter and provides adequate ventilation when temperatures are high.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Neglected Cow Melts Into Her Rescuer’s Arms

There’s nothing love can’t heal — watch this cow take her first steps on her own ❤️. For updates on Hanuman and all the other rescues at Santuário Vale da Rainha, check them out on Instagram:. https://thedo.do/valedarainha and Facebook: http://thedo.do/SantuarioValeDaRainha. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy