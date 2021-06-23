Cancel
Official schedule for the Mayor's 44th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has released the official schedule for the Mayor's 44th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration. Participants of the BBQ Cook-off, sponsored by Nueces Brewing Co., are permitted to cook on-site or off-site. On-site participants may show up on Friday, July 2, at 9:00 a.m. to begin setting up. Participants may cook overnight. Set-up will end and the lot will be closed Friday at 3:00 p.m.

