Springfield, MA

Teens arrested after allegedly firing gun, keeping dog in closet

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 15 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — Five teenagers were arrested in Springfield Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a gun inside of an apartment. According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a third floor apartment on Palmer Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they located and detained five juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16. There were no adults of guardians in the home.

