Nassau County dedicates new fire station in Yulee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County dedicated a new fire station in Yulee Tuesday afternoon. Nassau County Fire Rescue Station 71 is located at 96262 Chester Road. "Fire station 71 is by far the crown jewel of the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department and one that all Nassau County citizens can be proud of," Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said. "Several of our members have been involved in the design, which has been ongoing for several years, and the men and women of our department are thrilled to see it finally completed."