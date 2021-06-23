Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County dedicates new fire station in Yulee

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County dedicated a new fire station in Yulee Tuesday afternoon. Nassau County Fire Rescue Station 71 is located at 96262 Chester Road. "Fire station 71 is by far the crown jewel of the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department and one that all Nassau County citizens can be proud of," Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said. "Several of our members have been involved in the design, which has been ongoing for several years, and the men and women of our department are thrilled to see it finally completed."

www.firstcoastnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
City
Yulee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Fire Rescue#Exercise#Bays#Common Area#Matovina And Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

'She's gonna pull through': Jacksonville councilwoman receives outpouring of support during battle with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Messages of faith and encouragement are being echoed by city and community leaders after the news broke that Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. "I've been in contact with her family today, she had a better day today, she's doing much better..." said Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby during a press conference on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her. She's gonna pull through."
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Heavy flooding closes Beaver Street Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a portion of Beaver Street is closed due to heavy flooding in the area. Beaver Street is closed near Baker Avenue and Stockton Street, according to JSO. First Coast News also received videos of flooding in the San Marco area. Drivers are...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

JSO investigating deadly shooting of teen on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy Friday night in the Spring Park area. At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a possible shooting call in the 3800 block of Emerson Street, according to the JSO. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

100 years: 5 fast facts about the Acosta Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Going through Downtown Jacksonville now, it's hard to imagine a time when the only way to cross the river was by ferry. It was 100 years ago that Jacksonville’s first bridge opened, the Acosta Bridge. But it wasn't always named that and what's with the connection to an elephant at the zoo?

Comments / 2

Community Policy