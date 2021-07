In the 1960s, the U.S. Navy had suffered a series of deadly accidents aboard its aircraft carriers. Many of the incidents came about due to the inherent dangers of operating ships that were packed full of explosive munitions, jet fuel and aircraft. Thankfully, the accidents resulted in major reforms that better handled how the crews operated and how they responded to such a crisis in the future. But, of course, these changes were little comfort to the families of those killed.