Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are in baby bliss. Now that they're a family of three, the stars are in a "really great place" in their relationship, according to a source close to her. "Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son," the source exclusively shares with E! News. The insider admits that the couple "went through a rough patch" while she was pregnant, referring to Garrett's sobriety struggles. The Keyhole Garden actor, 36, was arrested for a DUI in January 2020 and a judge later ordered him to seek counseling. Just a few months later, Emma's mom Kelly Cunningham spilled the news that the...