LA Rams: What can LB Coach Chris Shula show us in 2021?

We’ve been crawling along so far, pivoting our view 360 degrees in this LA Rams offseason, trying to wrap our arms around the seismic shifts that are forcing major and subtle changes up and down the LA Rams roster. But are we missing something? After all, the Rams have said farewell to some of the most accomplished positional coaches since head coach Sean McVay has taken over. Now it’s truly time to bite the bullet and talk about what may be in store for the LA Rams in 2021.