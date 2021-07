TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Foods Cooperative Market in the 12 Points neighborhood has been announced as the host location for the 2021 Blueberry Festival. The event, which is a benefit for Terre Foods, is typically held near downtown Terre Haute. However, this year it will be held on July 12 in the Terre Foods parking lot at 13th Street and Phillps Avenue.