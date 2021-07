The award is for last week’s performance, and for Wilson, he only made one start for Gwinnett. However, that one outing versus Durham was easily the 23-year-old’s best showing on the mound this season. Last Wednesday (June 30), Wilson made a start against the Bulls, in which he allowed just three hits across seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking only one. Surprisingly, given how solid he’s been in the minors this year, the seven frames and three hits allowed were both season-bests for Bryse and his second shutout in 2021.