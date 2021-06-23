Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After She’s Trolled For Makeup-Free Look At Gas Station

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erika Jayne just shut down ridicule about her appearance. Erika Jayne will not be shamed for her appearance. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, shot back at internet critics who ridiculed her casual makeup-free look while at a gas station in Los Angeles over the weekend. After The Daily Mail published candid photos of Erika in a casual tee, black tights, sneakers, and oversized glasses and suggested that she no longer had a glam squad, the reality TV star shot back with a sarcastic response on Twitter.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

