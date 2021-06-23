‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After She’s Trolled For Makeup-Free Look At Gas Station

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back, and with a bang! So far so good on season 11 being the comeback we not only needed, but deserved. Fans eagerly awaited the season 11 drop for not one, but TWO promising shake ups. The first is of course Erika Jayne’s downfall legal drama. Despite singing her husband, Tom Girardi’s, praises in a recent episode, fans now know Erika was already very aware of the litigation about to take place. Meanwhile, the other women seem to have zero idea what Erika goes through at night. I’m absolutely giddy to see how her otherwise loyal friends, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards take the news.