DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Phylicia Chandler is a beekeeper with the Swiss Valley Beekeeping Club. She said there are many reasons why protecting bees is important. ”Our lives depend on it, it really comes down to that,” she mentioned. ”So bees pollinate 80 percent of the crops around the world and, more specifically, they pollinate one out of every three bites of food that we take.”