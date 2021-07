Older siblings are often the reason people dig on certain styles of music. A household ritual and often a familial right of passage, phrases like, “My older brother had a Sex Pistols record” or “I would fall asleep in my brother’s room listening to Black Sabbath on the headphones,” have been stated by friends trying to be cool since the advent of the turntable. Being hipped to Frank Zappa or Frank Black, Ty Segall or Bootsy Collins by an older brother or sister is how many have started down that wonderful pathway of record collection and music geekdom.