COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson announced the promotion of Sara Marino to Associate Head Coach and Michaela Transue to Assistant Coach on Monday. “Sara and Michaela have been a part of Mizzou Softball and my staff since we arrived on campus in 2018.” Coach Anderson said. “They are passionate about our mission and remain committed and dedicated to the players and this program. The past three seasons I’ve seen this program grow each year. To have every starting player return for next season speaks volumes that they believe in the consistency of our message, and that’s to OWN IT. That will never change.”