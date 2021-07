England will take on Germany in a mouthwatering last-16 match in the Euro 2020 knockout stages. Gareth Southgate’s team secured top spot in Group D with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic on Tuesday night, while Germany’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary ensured their spot in the next round thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser to break Hungarian hearts. The two countries have a long footballing rivalry peaking in 1966 when England met West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, and Geoff Hurst’s famous but controversial hat-trick, in which his crucial second goal was awarded despite it widely...