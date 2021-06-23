Maintenance should be a higher priority for city

Cancel
The Santa Fe New Mexican (“ ‘An utter mess,’ ” June 20) clearly pointed out shortcomings in the maintenance of the main Marty Sanchez golf course, but it failed to illustrate even worse conditions on the Great 28 course. The failure to maintain the city of Santa Fe’s golf course, as well as city recreation and other facilities (parks, swimming pools, fitness centers, buildings, roads, etc.), is symptomatic of a major gap in city leadership, a lack of attention to details and an inability to focus resources on maintenance issues in a timely manner.

