Wanda Marie (Farmer) Kaduk

Wanda M. (Farmer) Kaduk, 88 of Westmont, IL, passed away peacefully on April ll, 2021, with loved ones at her side, at the home she had lived in for 60-plus years. Wanda was the daughter of Violet and Carl Farmer, born December 29, 1932, in Denver, Colo., the first child of six born to this union. She attended elementary schools in Colorado, until the family moved to Sioux Ordnance Depot, near Sidney, Nebr. in March 1944. She attended Brownson School for one year, then junior high and high school in Sidney, graduating from Sidney High School in 1951. She had many happy memories of friends in school. While in high school, she work part-time for the Gift Shop Jewelers in Sidney.