Sidney, NE

Loving Your Enemies

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 14 days ago

In our own time, maybe no one has seen the social aspects of God’s Kingdom on earth quite like Martin Luther King, Jr. He stood toe to toe with the house of evil. He insisted in a number of his speeches that the key to the future was a certain “maladjustment…” In 1961, Dr. King gave the commencement address at Lincoln University, in which he talked about “The American Dream,” and he said this, “There are certain things within our social order to which I am proud to be maladjusted and to which I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted. If you will allow the preacher in me to come out now, let me say to you that I never did intend to adjust to the evils of segregation and discrimination. I never did intend to adjust myself to religious bigotry. I never did intend to adjust myself to economic conditions that will take necessities from the many to give luxuries to the few. I never did intend to adjust myself to the madness of militarism, and the self-defeating effects of physical violence. And I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted, because it may well be that the salvation of the world lies in the hands of the maladjusted.”

www.suntelegraph.com
