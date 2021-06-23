Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt, IL

Vigil Held Honoring Couple Killed in Humboldt Park Shooting

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of a man and a woman were shot and killed in Humboldt Park over the weekend, just hours after the Puerto Rican Day parade. Yasmin Perez and Gyo Arzuaga were shot after what police call a minor traffic accident Saturday evening on West Division Street in Humboldt Park. Authorities say several men ambushed the couple in the middle of the street, the whole confrontation captured on a disturbing surveillance video that has gone viral.

www.nbcchicago.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
33K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Humboldt, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Humboldt Park#Puerto Rican Day Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

CFD Divers Pull Person From North Shore Channel in Hollywood Park

Chicago Fire Department divers were called to the North Shore Channel on Tuesday afternoon after a person was found in the water on the city’s Northwest Side. According to Chicago fire officials, divers were called to the scene near the intersection of North Jersey Avenue and West Bryn Mawr Avenue in the city’s Hollywood Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon for reports of a person in the water.
Hammond, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Deadly Hammond Shooting Leads To Mayor Ending Festival

The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead and two others injured over the Fourth of July weekend. In response to the shooting, the city’s mayor has vowed to end the “Hammond Day” festival, a privately run event that takes place in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Expressway Shootings Skyrocket in 2021 Across Chicago Area

Just past the midpoint of 2021, the Chicago area is about to surpass the total number of expressway shootings for all of 2020. As of Tuesday morning, the Illinois State Police had been called to 117 expressway shootings. That is more than twice the 51 shootings at this same time last year. And just short of the 128 for the entire year of 2020.
LifestylePosted by
NBC Chicago

Adventureland Park

The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on a popular boat ride at the Iowa amusement park Adventureland Park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride’s seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

w hotel

An Iowa man now faces felony charges after police say an employee discovered a rifle inside a room at Chicago’s W Hotel pointed in a “very suspicious position” over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mastermind in 2016 Killing of Honduran Activist Convicted

A Honduran man was convicted of homicide Monday in the 2016 killing of Berta Cáceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender. After a three-month trial, the court unanimously found Roberto David Castillo Mejía guilty of participating in the killing of Cáceres, a member of the Lenca Indigenous group who led opposition to a dam project in which Castillo Mejía was involved.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Heavy Police Presence, SWAT Reported in Near North Area

A heavy police presence was reported in Chicago's Near North neighborhood Monday afternoon. Chicago police and officers equipped in SWAT team gear were present at the corner of Superior and Dearborn at around 1 p.m. Monday, as shown in pictures from the scene. State Street is currently closed between Chicago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy