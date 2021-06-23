Vigil Held Honoring Couple Killed in Humboldt Park Shooting
A vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of a man and a woman were shot and killed in Humboldt Park over the weekend, just hours after the Puerto Rican Day parade. Yasmin Perez and Gyo Arzuaga were shot after what police call a minor traffic accident Saturday evening on West Division Street in Humboldt Park. Authorities say several men ambushed the couple in the middle of the street, the whole confrontation captured on a disturbing surveillance video that has gone viral.www.nbcchicago.com