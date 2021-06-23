Cancel
Hamilton County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL YORK AND EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bradshaw, or 10 miles west of York, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. In addition, at 1018 PM CDT, fire department personnel reported 65 MPH winds six miles north- northwest of Bradshaw. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henderson, Hampton and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 339 and 348. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
