Houston Astros vs Cleveland Indians 7/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (51-33) will take on the Cleveland Indians (42-38) in the finale of a four-game weekend competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Houston defeated the Cleveland Indians in the first three installments of a four-game series this weekend. The Astros won the series opener at 7-2 on Thursday and Game 2 at 6-3 on Friday. In Game 3, the Houston Astros scored two runs in the 4th frame going to a 3-2 victory over the Tribe on Saturday. Starter Jake Odorizzi allowed just one earned run on four base hits with two walks granted and struck out two Cleveland batters in 6.0 innings pitched in the victory. First Baseman Carlos Correa led the charge with one run on two base hits and two RBIs while 3rd Baseman Abraham Toro acquired a one-run score on two base hits with an RBI. CFielder Myles Straw added one run on one hit with 3 walks in the win.