Indiana is Hiring Conservation Officers – Application Deadline Extended

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is hiring Conservation Officers and the deadline to apply has been extended. If you have ever dreamed of working in law enforcement and you have a passion for the outdoors, nature conservation, and serving the community, this could be your big chance. The position of Conservation Officer pays a second-year salary of $52,000 plus the position offers a comprehensive benefits package as well as paid time off, paid retirement, and a take-home vehicle.