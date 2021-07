A Nationals club desperate for more healthy bodies is getting two of them back for tonight’s series opener in San Diego, with more potentially coming in the next few days. Trea Turner and Yan Gomes are both in tonight’s lineup, Turner returning after missing four games with a jammed left middle finger, Gomes back after taking a pitch off his right arm Saturday night. The impact on Davey Martinez’s batting order is significant, with Turner able to bat second in front of Juan Soto and Gomes batting sixth behind Starlin Castro.