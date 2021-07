TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Joggers, walkers, and cyclists will now be able to tell just how far they’ve made it through Shawnee County’s three main trails. Topeka ER and Hospital donated $260,000 to Parks For All for a five-year sponsorship of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. Part of the money was used to install mile marker posts every half-mile on the Shunga, Lake Shawnee, and Landon Trails. The rest of the donation will be used for future trail enhancements.