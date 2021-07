CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's the return of a nearly week-long celebration that draws in thousands of visitors from near and far - the 4th of July celebration. Ahead of the annual carnival opening Wednesday afternoon, crews from the Missouri-based Evans United Shows finished setting up rides and prize booths, and food vendors went checked their fryers and equipment to make sure they were in working order in anticipation of eager visitors who have been missing this kind of fun due to the cancellation of last year's celebration.