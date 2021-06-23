LDDA partners with area artists to display art on Longmont construction fence
Eight local artists partnered with Longmont Downtown Development Authority this week to weave a splash of color in an otherwise dull and unsightly construction fence. “I simply love art in public places. It gives people a place to engage with each other, almost like ‘Oh look at this artwork,’ and it’s a conversation starter for our community,” art project brainchild and owner at Inspiration Art Gallery Cynthia Barnes said.www.dailycamera.com