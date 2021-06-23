Cancel
It doesn’t have to be the basement: Bargains abound in Downtown office towers because of high vacancies

By Mark Belko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown’s “trophy” properties are losing some of their luster as the COVID-19 pandemic and subleases push vacancies to an all-time high. In its 2021 Pittsburgh Skyline report, the Jones Lang LaSalle real estate firm calculated the total vacancy rate at 14.5% for the best of the best — the eight premier properties it defines as “trophy” — EQT Plaza, Fifth Avenue Place, Three PNC Plaza, JLL Center. Liberty Center, BNY Mellon Center, One PPG Place, and One Oxford Centre.

