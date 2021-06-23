Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Multiple small business owners in Morgantown join coalition with more than 100 West Virginia businesses to support 'For the People Act' voting rights bill

By Chris Slater STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 small business owners joined together Tuesday to create the “West Virginia Small Business For Democracy” coalition. The first goal of the group is to urge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to vote in the affirmative for Senate Bill 1, known as the “For the People Act.” The group said in a letter to Manchin that the bill “includes reforms to crack down on the corruption and self-dealing in government, reduce the influence of wealthy special interests, and restore fairness to our democracy.”

www.wvnews.com
