‘This is What Bravery Looks Like, Not a Man Wearing a Dress’

By Kim LaCapria
truthorfiction.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvertisementsIn June 2021, an image captioned “this is what bravery looks like, not a man wearing a dress” recirculated, often used to punctuate a point about gender identity:. A reverse image search indicated that the same image was used to illustrate the same point as early as 2015 (the last...

www.truthorfiction.com
