Wye Oak Share New Song “Its Way with Me”: Stream

By Ben Kaye
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 14 days ago

Last month, Wye Oak debuted the single “TNT” with the promise of a second track on the way. Today, the indie folk have delivered that song, “Its Way with Me”, along with its accompanying video. “Its Way with Me” is a steadily thoughtful number, finding Wye Oak laying down a...

Consequence

Consequence

