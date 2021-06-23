Wye Oak Share New Song “Its Way with Me”: Stream

Not even two months after releasing her new Flock Of Dimes collection Head Of Roses — one of the best albums of the year so far — Jenn Wasner linked back up with Andy Stack to release some new Wye Oak songs. Back at the end of May, the duo unveiled “TNT,” a standalone song akin to the singles the band were dropping in late 2019 and early 2020. But as those arrived in a loose grouping, so too does “TNT” have a partner. The band are back with that one today.