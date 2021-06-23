Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Her Next Play takes new step in empowering female athletes

By Dawn Mitchell
fox9.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A local nonprofit known for helping girls stay in sports and develop as leaders is taking the next step to empower women professionally. Her Next Play has developed a program to help bridge a huge gap from college to career. The mission is to develop the next...

www.fox9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Women Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Societykcrw.com

New documentary highlights trans student athletes struggle to play

Over the last six months, Republican-led state legislatures nationwide have passed a slate of laws restricting the rights of transgender Americans. Nine states now ban trans girls from playing on sports teams. Filmmaker Michael Barnett started following the issue years ago, and his documentary ‘Changing the Game’ follows three trans...
College SportsScarlet Nation

USA Basketball experience could help Jaden Ivey take next step

Much will be expected of Jaden Ivey around Purdue this coming season, though it may pale in comparison to whatever the particularly driven Boilermaker sophomore expects of himself. His experience right now in Texas, where he's trying out for USA Basketball's 19-and-under national team, could be a step toward him...
NFLPosted by
rolling out

Disruptive Sports is empowering athletes

Disruptive Sports co-founded by Henry Organ and Hector Rivas is here to put their stamp on the industry. Organ a Black man and Rivas who is of Guatemalan heritage have come across a few challenges as people of color in the business. They have created Disruptive Sports to empower the athlete. Rolling out spoke with Organ and Rivas about some of their challenges, why they started the agency and how athletes have responded so far.
College SportsKOMU

NCAA takes step towards allowing athletes to monetize NIL

The NCAA's Division 1 Council voted in favor of allowing college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness on Monday. The temporary rules, which will serve as a stop-gap until federal legislation is enacted, are expected to be formally approved by the Division 1 Board of Directors later this week.
College SportsShelbyville News

College Recruiting: Advice for athletes wanting to play at next level

Summer events are in full swing. High school athletes have been busy attending travel tournaments, high school team camps and more. That said, I thought this would be a great time to talk about recruiting. With social media, online streams and other forms of technology, recruiting has dramatically changed over...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Penn State takes great step to help athletes navigate NIL

Penn State took a major step Wednesday to help the university’s student athletes navigate the beginning of NIL in collegiate athletics. The university launched STATEment to help athletes coordinate the best possible deals to capitalize on their name and likeness, allowed for the first time beginning Thursday. “Our why has...
SocietySlate

Black Female Athletes Score for Activism

When the U.S. Olympic team competes in Tokyo later this month, track and field star Gwen Berry will be there representing the country in the hammer throw event. That’s as critics ask why she’s even on the team, after she turned her back on the flag and “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Olympic trials.
Educationdallassun.com

I Empower Learning steps forward to train kids

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/ Heylin Spark): Children are quick learners and must be exposed to programs and activities that help them develop and hone their skills. Edutech start-ups like I Empower Learning coach and mentors children between 8 to 18 years to make them future-ready. It's a competitive world where high grades and soft skills are equally valued.
SocietyJezebel

The Sports World Is Determined To Marginalize Black Women Athletes

On July 2, swimmer Alice Dearing gave a not-so-subtle fuck you to the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the international governing body for swimming competitions. The 24-year-old Brit, who recently became the first Black woman to qualify to represent Great Britain in the open-water marathon at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, retweeted a post from Soul Cap, a swimwear company that specializes in larger swim caps that can accommodate all hair types, including gravity-defying afros or waist-length braids and locs. The post gave a shoutout to Dearing, applauding her for “showing the next gen of young swimmers what it looks like on the world stage to love both your hair and the sport unapologetically.”
Oklahoma Statewdnonline.com

New athletic director takes reins at OSU

STILLWATER — After spending the last 4 years as Deputy Athletic Director at Oklahoma State, Chad Weiberg officially moved into the role of Athletic Director Thursday. He replaces Mike Holder, who after 16 years at the helm of Oklahoma State Athletics, transitions into the role of Athletic Director Emeritus. As...
College Sportssgbonline.com

USA Football Partners With BSN Sports

USA Football announced new partnerships with BSN Sports and Profound Insurance Programs to help lower costs for youth football organizations nationwide through its grant program. Organizations that enrolled with USA Football prior to April 1, 2021 are eligible to receive discounts from BSN Sports and Profound Insurance Programs this season.
College SportsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Pay For Play: New NCAA Rule Opens Door For Student-Athlete Compensation

“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes. “Even though the decision does not...
College SportsAtlanta Daily World

Pay For Play: New NCAA Rule Opens Door For Student-Athlete Compensation

“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes. “Even though the decision does not...
College Sportsatlantatribune.com

Pay For Play: New NCAA Rule Opens Door For Student-Athlete Compensation

“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes. “Even though the decision does not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy