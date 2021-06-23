Her Next Play takes new step in empowering female athletes

On July 2, swimmer Alice Dearing gave a not-so-subtle fuck you to the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the international governing body for swimming competitions. The 24-year-old Brit, who recently became the first Black woman to qualify to represent Great Britain in the open-water marathon at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, retweeted a post from Soul Cap, a swimwear company that specializes in larger swim caps that can accommodate all hair types, including gravity-defying afros or waist-length braids and locs. The post gave a shoutout to Dearing, applauding her for “showing the next gen of young swimmers what it looks like on the world stage to love both your hair and the sport unapologetically.”