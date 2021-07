Falling prices of renewable energy coupled with consumer preferences for cleaner sources and government mandates have allowed the solar power market to shine. In 2019, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power was more than 600 gigawatts (GW) with 20% additional capacity planned during the forecast period. The emergence of newer technology that can reliably generate solar energy should boost the demand for photovoltaic solar power cells. Solar power generation consists of the entire process from component manufacturing to the installation, operation, and maintenance of the unit. Solar power generation necessitates expert consulting to effectively harness solar energy in addition to sizeable financing – a prerequisite in the solar power market.