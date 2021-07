College football preseason projections guru Phil Steele says the SEC Championship will once again come through Tuscaloosa this season, but is stopping short of slotting the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 in his midsummer Top 25 rankings. Nick Saban and his elite roster have a tougher road to the final four than others in the top tier and lost the nation's top assistant, Steve Sarkisian, to Texas this offseason.